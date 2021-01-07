Fisherman catches 507-pound blue marlin backward off Hawaii

A fisherman in Hawaii started the new year with quite a catch.

On Monday, Dave Setniker caught a 507-pound blue marlin while he was fishing in his boat, Maverick, off the coast of Kona, Hawaii.

Maverick Sportfishing Kona -- a charter fishing boat company -- posted about the catch on social media, along with pictures of the huge fish.

"Another awesome fish for the boss today," Maverick posted. "Unfortunately the fish got tail wrapped and came up backwards [sic] so we had the smoke master (@realestateryaninkona) ready."

According to the post, Setniker was fishing with Maverick Captain Trevor Child and crewman James Bach.

"We are out the next few days so stand by for hopefully more excitement," the post said.

For the Win reported that it only took Setniker 45 minutes to catch the blue marlin.

Though the 507-pound fish is huge, fishermen have caught much larger blue marlin.

In 2018, a construction crew reeled in a 1,073-pound blue marlin off the coast of Kauai, Hawaii.

The group reportedly struggled for hours before they were able to bring in the whopping fish, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported at the time.