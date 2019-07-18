Girl claiming to be daughter of man caught kissing over dead lion responds: 'I don’t consider you my dad anymore'

After facing the wrath of the internet, things might have gotten even worse for an infamous hunting couple. The man's daughter reportedly plans on never speaking to them again.

A YouTube user claiming to be his daughter uploaded a video where she disowns her father over a photo that reportedly shows him kissing his wife over the body of a dead lion. The shot appears to be from a trophy hunting expedition.

YouTuber Shessosyd posted a video titled, “Embarrassed I once called him dad,” where she claims that the man in the photo is her biological father and describes how he left the family after cheating on her mother. After describing the struggles her mother went through, she claims it was upsetting to see her father spending money with his new wife to go on a hunting trip. At one point, she tells her father, “I don’t consider you my dad anymore.”

She also says, “I’m someone that loves animals and never want anyone to hurt them.”

An image of the couple identified as Darren and Carolyn Carter from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada sparked a frenzy, The Independent reports. The lovebirds allegedly posed for the picture just minutes after shooting the massive lion to death.

“Hard work in the hot Kalahari sun. A monster lion,” the Carters allegedly captioned the controversial shot, as per the outlet.

“There is nothing like hunting the king of the jungle,” another caption of another now-deleted photo reportedly read.

The upsetting pictures are said to have been shared to the Facebook page for big game hunting tour company Legelela Safaris, Insider reports. The business’ social media page has since been shut down.

This story contains additional reporting by Janine Puhak.