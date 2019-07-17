Couple blasted for kissing photo over dead lion

One trophy hunting couple is being blasted on social media for smooching over the dead body of a lion they reportedly killed in South Africa. A photo of the not-so-romantic moment has since spread like wildfire, outraging people all over the Internet.

In recent days, an image of the couple identified as Darren and Carolyn Carter from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada sparked a frenzy, The Independent reports. The lovebirds allegedly posed for the picture just minutes after shooting the massive lion to death.

“Hard work in the hot Kalahari sun. A monster lion,” the Carters allegedly captioned the controversial shot, as per the outlet.

“There is nothing like hunting the king of the jungle,” another caption of another now-deleted photo reportedly read.

The upsetting pictures are said to have been shared to the Facebook page for big game hunting tour company Legelela Safaris, Insider reports. The business’ social media page has since been shut down.

Online commenters are chastising the couple’s actions as “sick” and “disgusting.”

“Darren and Carolyn Carter. I hope this kiss makes you famous,” one Twitter user warned.

The couple, who run a taxidermy business, declined to make a statement.

“We aren’t interested in commenting…it’s too political,” Darren told the Daily Mirror in a July 14 interview.

