Coronavirus delays Louisiana fishing rodeo, nation's oldest tournament of its kind

The nation’s oldest fishing rodeo is being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic this year.

The Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo announced that COVID-19 pandemic restrictions meant the contest won’t be held this month, but officials hoped to reschedule it.

The tournament usually brings thousands of visitors to Grand Isle, the Louisiana town of 1,400, during the last weekend in July.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“The Rodeo Board made this decision with the health and safety of workers and attendees in mind. The Jefferson Parish Administration and Jefferson Parish Council support this decision and will assist event organizers in rescheduling this event at a later date,” the statement read.

The first tarpon rodeo took place in 1928.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Gulf of Mexico oil spill canceled the 2010 event.

It also was canceled in 1930 and during World War II, from 1942-45, according to the event's website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.