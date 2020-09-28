Colorado zoo livestreams giraffe birth, viewers pleased with adorable newborn: ‘Such a cutie’

Fans are wishing a new giraffe calf a happy birthday.

A giraffe was born at Colorado Springs’ Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Monday. The adorable event was shared via a livestream of the park’s indoor giraffe cam.

DALLAS ZOO ANNOUNCES BIRTHS OF 3 AFRICAN LION CUBS

Bailey, the proud mom, first showed signs of labor Monday afternoon.

SIBERIAN ZOO SEES BOOM OF ANIMAL BIRTHS DURING LOCKDOWN

“After weeks of waiting, 8-year-old Bailey is in labor with her first calf,” the zoo wrote on its Facebook page.

“The team's all here to help with a safe delivery. Our first indication that labor was starting was the calf's two front hooves emerging from mom. Sometime after that, we should see the calf's nose/head.”

ZOOS STRUGGLE TO COVER EXPENSES WITHOUT VISITORS: 'WE'RE APPROACHING A TIPPING POINT'

The zoo noted that the back hooves with be last to emerge before the giraffe calf made its roughly 6-foot drop to the 6 inches of sand below in the special sand stall Bailey was moved to. The fall naturally severs the umbilical cord and stimulates “baby’s first breath,” it shared.

Fortunately, the birth went off without a hitch and “the calf and mom seems to be doing really well,” the park wrote.

Those who tuned in for the special event were delighted by the birth, commenting on how “cute” the newest addition was and congratulating the new mom.

“Bailey keeps checking on her good momma Bailey,” one person wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“Such a cutie,” another wrote.

“​I'm soooo happy Bailey had her little one today. I go on holiday tomorrow and was sure I was going to miss the birth,” an excited fan wrote.

Bailey’s calf will join the 16 other reticulated giraffe’s at the zoo.

“In the past 30 years, there has been an estimated 50 percent decline in wild reticulated giraffe populations. Giraffe Conservation Foundation estimates only 15,780 reticulated giraffe remain in the wild,” the zoo shared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP