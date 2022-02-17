California man caught with live, endangered sturgeon stuffed in trunk of car

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

That's not the right way to transport a fish.

Wildlife officials in California successfully rescued a rare fish, a green sturgeon, that was found in the back of a suspect's car. Amazingly, the fish survived despite not being stored in water while in the vehicle.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife posted about the incident on Facebook, which took place in November. Anglers at the Clifton Forebay contacted authorities after they witnessed a man catching a green sturgeon and not releasing it.

Green sturgeons have been classified as a threatened species under the Federal Endangered Species Act and it is not permitted to catch and retain.

The suspect was spotted loading the fish into their car, and the witnesses were able to provide authorities with the license plate number.

According to the DFW, "Recognizing the importance of this potential poaching case, three wildlife officers responded to the CalTIP from as far as 90 minutes away. They used the license plate number to find the suspect’s home address, and shortly after their arrival, the suspect pulled up in his vehicle. Wildlife officers found him to be in possession of the green sturgeon, which was stuffed into the back of his compact SUV."

The officers, however, soon realized that situation was much more dire than it initially appeared to be.

"Pulling the big fish from the vehicle," the post states, "officers noticed it was still alive and there might be a chance to save it. They quickly photographed it as evidence for the court and issued a citation to the suspect (for unlawful take of green sturgeon, failing to release green sturgeon upon incidental take while fishing for white sturgeon, and failing to record the take of green sturgeon on the required Sturgeon Report Card)."

The post continues, "Then they raced to a nearby boat ramp with the fish. It took 90 minutes of effort to revive the stressed sturgeon but it was successfully released and biologists say that its chances of survival appear good."

According to the DFW, the sturgeon was likely 25-30 years old, which would put it in the age range that is most important for that species to continue to procreate. Green sturgeon reach maturity around age 15 and can live to be 60 to 70 years old.

The suspect is facing charges related to the incident.