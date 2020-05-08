Wild bull elk seen destroying sign warning of wild elk at California national park

Didn’t they read the sign?

Two battling bull elk were caught on camera at California’s Redwood National Park. The pair, who occasionally locked antlers, but mostly took breaks, were seen reluctantly sparring next to a sign at the park warning “Danger: Wild Elk.”

Perhaps in an effort to prove the sign right, the two Roosevelt elk males fought around the sign, occasionally bumping it until it completely was knocked off onto the ground, according to the video's caption.

“Not shown in this video, taken by a Prairie Creek Redwoods campground host, is that the elk completely remove the sign from its post!”

The video reportedly was recorded at the Prairie Creek Redwoods campground by a tourist.

While the park has remained open during the COVID-19 crisis, facilities and services have been limited, reducing the number of people visiting.

“With foot traffic limited, nature is getting wild in the park, which is near Orick, California,” the video caption added.