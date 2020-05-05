Florida fishermen hook 6 foot bull shark first weekend beaches in the state reopen

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

These fishermen took full advantage of Florida beaches opening up.

A group of three anglers managed to catch a bull shark while fishing off Navarre Beach on Sunday — the first weekend the beaches were opened since being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The giant shark was towed to the shore, where the men posed with it for videos and photos.

According to Shelley Goudy of Fort Walton, who took the video of the proud fishermen, the group caught the shark by “kayaking their line out around 200 yards,” she told WKRG.

Goudy estimated the bull shark to be around six feet long.

Though the men were excited and asked to pose with the shark, they followed protocols and cut the shark loose. Bull sharks measuring over 54 inches are not considered harvestable under Florida Fish and Wildlife laws.

News of the anglers' impressive catch comes amid reports of hundreds of locals flocking to Navarre beach immediately after it reopened following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis giving the OK to loosen restrictions.