Bow hunter's 'deer of a lifetime' sets new world record

One bow hunter nabbed both the “deer of a lifetime” and a new world record with an impressive catch of a non-typical mule deer in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation (SWF) announced earlier this week that its member Dennis Bennett smashed a Pope & Young world record when he bagged a non-typical mule deer in October 2018, surpassing the old record by over 16 inches with a high score of 291 1/8.

“Bennett’s Non-Typical Mule Deer entry [is] now another recognized world record harvested from Saskatchewan,” SWF exec Warren Howse said in a press release announcing the news. “It is indicative of the quality of wildlife resources we cherish here in our province.”

More specifically, hunting site BucksBullsBears.com described Bennett’s buck as “enormous” with a “5 by 5 typical frame with 15 abnormal points on each side.” The deer was shot near the Arm River on Oct. 1 of last year.

“It was a pleasure to be part of the panel recognizing this beautiful non-typical mule deer from Saskatchewan as a new world record,” Eli Randall, Records Director for the Pope & Young Club, said of the catch, as per the Saskatoon StarPhoenix. “The pictures of this deer do not do it justice.”

Randall added the deer will be a “must see” during the Pope & Young Club convention from April 10 to 13 in Omaha, Neb., the StarPhoenix reports.

As noted by USA Today Sports, the nonprofit Pope & Young Club is one of North America’s leading bowhunting and conservation organizations.

In other major hunting news, in December 2018, an Illinois hunter’s 51-point kill was similarly heralded as the "catch of a lifetime" and possibly one of the “largest bucks ever shot in America."

