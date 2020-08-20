Bear family enters occupied Vermont Airbnb

Hey, this isn’t a Bear-bnb!

A family of bears in Vermont recently shocked an Airbnb guest when they entered the rental home. Now, the state department of wildlife is urging hosts and renters to bear in mind some basic safety tips to keep the wild animals at bay.

A female bear and two cubs entered an occupied Airbnb in Wilmington on Sunday, the Associated Press reports, understandably surprising the guest who was staying there. The renter locked herself in a bedroom until police arrived, and saw the bear family exit the residence and go into the woods.

The woman was then escorted to a nearby car, per the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department (VFWD).

Now, officials are reminding people who rent properties in bear country to share information about the animals with rental guests.

According to the VFWD, the bear family entered the home through an open sliding door on a second-level deck. While nothing was disturbed or damaged inside, there were two bags of trash in the kitchen and a torn bag of garbage was found outside in the woods nearby.

Accounts of bears entering homes in the Green Mountain State is rare, State Game Warden Richard Watkin said, but the incident emphasizes the importance of following safety steps – like keeping garbage inaccessible to bears – to avoid such instances.

“Unsecured bags of trash should either be housed in a secure building or structure or kept in a bear-proof garbage receptacle until they can be removed,” Watkin explained. “Garbage can be detected by bears from great distances.”

North in the state, a bear also recently walked into four homes in Warren.

Just one of the homes was occupied at the time, the VFWD confirmed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.