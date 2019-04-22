Huge alligator gar caught in Oklahoma lake by bow fisherman

A man in Oklahoma caught a huge alligator gar in a lake over the weekend, the Oklahoma Game Wardens announced Monday.

Zachary Sutterfield, of Durant, was bowfishing on Lake Texoma when he caught the 6-foot, 9-inch fish. According to a Facebook post from the Game Wardens, the gar weighed about 170 pounds.

“Luckily Nic Sutterfield and Billy Sutterfield were there to help wrangle this big prehistoric fish into the boat!” the Game Wardens wrote.

“Zachary prides himself in being a conservationist. He allowed ODWC [Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Care] biologist Richard Snow to come and gather data from the gar for important research,” the agency continued, before adding: “Great fish Zachary!!”

Others, too, congratulated Sutterfield on the rare catch.

“Congratulations!! Its a very nice fish,” one person commented on the Game Warden’s post.

Another commenter was frightened by the catch, saying: “Oh crap, I remember swimming in that lake!”

Someone else added: “Nice!!! This is also why I don’t swim in lakes now that I am aware of what’s in them.”

Alligator gars (named for its alligator-looking snout) can be found in North and Central America and can grow up to 10 feet in length, National Geographic reports. Some have been known to reach 300 pounds.

While these prehistoric-looking creatures may look frightening, they aren’t known to attack people. That said, its eggs are poisonous to humans if eaten, according to the publication.

They typically prey on smaller fish but are also known to eat small turtles, ducks and other waterfowl.

