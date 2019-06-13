Expand / Collapse search
8-foot alligator attacks Louisiana police patrol car

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
"This 8-footer was spotted tonight in the middle of Hwy. 1 in the hills of north Caddo Parish," the Sheriff's office wrote on Facebook (Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

An eight-foot alligator reportedly bit off a large piece of a Louisiana Sheriff’s patrol car Monday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the scene when the reptile was spotted in the middle of a rural roadway in Caddo Parish, about 10 miles northwest of Shreveport, WBRZ in Baton Rouge reported.

While officers were waiting for wildlife removal experts to arrive, the gator took a bite of the car’s bumper and fled the scene, according to WBRZ.

Louisiana’s alligator population is larger than all other states combined, according to louisianatravel.com and sightings are common.

Last June, Fox 8 in New Orleans reported residents in the city of Slidell said there were gator sightings “in every canal” and their pets were disappearing.