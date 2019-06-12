Florida couple uses huge pet alligator to reveal gender of 10th child

A couple in Florida found a wild way to reveal the gender of their unborn child.

The couple — Stacie Childs-Wright and her husband Chad Wright — recently used their pet alligator, Amos, to help out with the gender reveal.

In the video, Wright — who Fox 13 reports is a “nuisance wildlife trapper” with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission — is seen dangling a black balloon attached to a long pole in front of Amos. At one point, the gator chomps down on the balloon, sending a pink powder into the air.

“I told you!” Childs-Wright exclaims shortly after the reveal.

The soon-to-be-born baby will be the couple’s “10th child within their blended family,” according to the news station.

Amos, per Fox 13, has been a part of the family since 2000.