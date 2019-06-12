Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

LIFESTYLE
Published

Florida couple uses huge pet alligator to reveal gender of 10th child

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Florida couple uses pet alligator in gender revealVideo

Florida couple uses pet alligator in gender reveal

Raw video: Stacie Childs-Wright and her husband Chad use their pet alligator Amos to pop a balloon and announce their child's gender.

A couple in Florida found a wild way to reveal the gender of their unborn child.

The couple — Stacie Childs-Wright and her husband Chad Wright — recently used their pet alligator, Amos, to help out with the gender reveal.

ALASKA OFFICIALS WARN HARES COULD SPREAD DEADLY DISEASE TO PEOPLE, PETS

In the video, Wright —  who Fox 13 reports is a “nuisance wildlife trapper” with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission —  is seen dangling a black balloon attached to a long pole in front of Amos. At one point, the gator chomps down on the balloon, sending a pink powder into the air.

“I told you!” Childs-Wright exclaims shortly after the reveal.

FLORIDA MAN DESCRIBES 'SHOCKING' ALLIGATOR ATTACK ON 5-YEAR-OLD GRANDDAUGHTER IN LAKE

The soon-to-be-born baby will be the couple’s “10th child within their blended family,” according to the news station.

Amos, per Fox 13, has been a part of the family since 2000.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.