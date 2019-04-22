Expand / Collapse search
GREAT OUTDOORS
Published

3 Michigan men allegedly caught with 80 walleye, far more than legal limit: report

Fox News
Authorities in Michigan nabbed three men who had nearly five times as many walleyes as the law permits in their vehicle, a report said.

Authorities in Michigan said they nabbed three Grand Rapids area men Thursday who were driving with 80 walleye in a vehicle—which is 65 over the state limit, according to reports.

State Department of Natural Resource officers were alerted to the men by a tipster, Mlive.com reported. The men allegedly admitted that they had fished in the Detroit River earlier in the day.

The paper reported that the penalty could be a fine of $10 per pound of fish and they may have to give up their fishing license.