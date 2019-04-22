3 Michigan men allegedly caught with 80 walleye, far more than legal limit: report
Authorities in Michigan said they nabbed three Grand Rapids area men Thursday who were driving with 80 walleye in a vehicle—which is 65 over the state limit, according to reports.
State Department of Natural Resource officers were alerted to the men by a tipster, Mlive.com reported. The men allegedly admitted that they had fished in the Detroit River earlier in the day.
The paper reported that the penalty could be a fine of $10 per pound of fish and they may have to give up their fishing license.