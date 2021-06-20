Bill Bennett blasts Biden’s foreign policy doctrine as 'Speak softly, carry no stick'

Former Education Secretary Bill Bennett discussed President Biden’s "frightening" trip abroad on "Fox & Friends," arguing the president’s satisfaction with being in the G-7 club is "a real cause for concern."

DR. BILL BENNETT: …Let me tell you what was frightening. The most frightening part of this trip was not when he [President Biden] lost his temper, not when he shook his finger at the reporter, the most frightening part of this trip was when he was at G-7. And ‘welcome back to the club.’ His satisfaction in being with that club is a real cause for concern.

There's a quote in that Post op-ed, which is very good, that says Biden saying the president saying, 'you know, once the Russians realize that they're diminished in the eyes of the world, then they'll shape up.' No, they won't. The history of Russian dictators - Attila the Hun, Ivan the Terrible, Lenin, Stalin, Putin, they don't give one hoot about world opinion, and neither does President Xi.

…If he [President Biden] thinks world opinion is going to get these guys to reach real standards of decent behavior, he's wrong. This is the missing point that's so crucial. Instead, he wants to be with the club of G-7. Donald Trump didn't want to be. That's the difference. It's really scary. And given the outsized powers of a president in foreign policy, this is what keeps some of us up at night.

PETE HEGSETH: Real quick, Mr. Secretary, you know 15 seconds, what is the Biden doctrine? What is his foreign policy lens?

BENNETT: Well, you know, 'speak softly, carry no stick.'

