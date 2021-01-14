Yuengling beer expands to Texas as first move of westward growth

Yuengling is coming to Texas this year.

D.G. Yuengling & Son announced that the first state of its westward expansion will be Texas as it partners with Molson Coors to brew its beers in the Lone Star State.

Yuengling is the oldest brewery in the U.S. The Pottsville, Pennsylvania-based brewer currently distributes its beer in 22 states from Massachusetts to Louisiana.

NATURAL LIGHT UNVEILS $470M DIPLOMA DISPLAY TO HIGHLIGHT COLLEGE DEBT CRISIS

Last fall, D.G. Yuengling and Molson Coors announced their collaboration to expand Yuengling’s availability into more states under the banner of their newly-formed Yuengling Company.

"We have heard from consumers all over the country who are excited to enjoy our beer, which is why we’re proud to announce that Texas will be the first western state we’ll be expanding to," Wendy Yuengling, the company’s chief administrative officer, said in a written statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Molson Coors will brew Yuengling’s beers locally in Texas at its Fort Worth brewery.

"We are working hard to ensure our recipes and brewing traditions will be followed to our high-quality standards," Wendy Yuengling said. "We have passionate Yuengling fans in Texas, so we are excited to finally bring them the goods."

Texans on Twitter reacted with excitement to the news.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Yuengling expects its beers to hit Texas retailers this fall.

Gavin Hattersley, president and CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company, said Yuengling’s move into Texas "will provide tremendous growth opportunity" for both companies.

"By brewing Yuengling’s iconic beer at our world-class Ft. Worth facility, we are going to make a lot of Texans happy," he said in a written statement.