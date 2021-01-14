Expand / Collapse search
Yuengling beer expands to Texas as first move of westward growth

Molson Coors to brew Yuengling beers at Fort Worth brewery

By James Leggate | Fox News
Yuengling is coming to Texas this year.

D.G. Yuengling & Son announced that the first state of its westward expansion will be Texas as it partners with Molson Coors to brew its beers in the Lone Star State.

Yuengling is the oldest brewery in the U.S. The Pottsville, Pennsylvania-based brewer currently distributes its beer in 22 states from Massachusetts to Louisiana.

Yuengling is expanding into Texas through a partnership with Molson Coors.

Yuengling is expanding into Texas through a partnership with Molson Coors. (D.G. Yuengling & Son)

Last fall, D.G. Yuengling and Molson Coors announced their collaboration to expand Yuengling’s availability into more states under the banner of their newly-formed Yuengling Company.

"We have heard from consumers all over the country who are excited to enjoy our beer, which is why we’re proud to announce that Texas will be the first western state we’ll be expanding to," Wendy Yuengling, the company’s chief administrative officer, said in a written statement.

Yuengling expects its beers to be available in the Lone Star State starting in fall 2021.

Yuengling expects its beers to be available in the Lone Star State starting in fall 2021. (D.G. Yuengling & Son)

Molson Coors will brew Yuengling’s beers locally in Texas at its Fort Worth brewery.

"We are working hard to ensure our recipes and brewing traditions will be followed to our high-quality standards," Wendy Yuengling said. "We have passionate Yuengling fans in Texas, so we are excited to finally bring them the goods."

Texans on Twitter reacted with excitement to the news.

Yuengling expects its beers to hit Texas retailers this fall.

Gavin Hattersley, president and CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company, said Yuengling’s move into Texas "will provide tremendous growth opportunity" for both companies.

"By brewing Yuengling’s iconic beer at our world-class Ft. Worth facility, we are going to make a lot of Texans happy," he said in a written statement.