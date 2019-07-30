Woman accused of urinating on potatoes at Walmart sought by police

The food contamination trend is has taken new heights this summer – or should we say new lows.

Police are searching for a woman who has been accused of urinating on potatoes at Walmart in West Mifflin, Penn.

The bizarre incident allegedly took place on July 24, according to a screengrab from a surveillance camera at the store. The West Mifflin Police Department released photos of the woman taken from surveillance video in hopes that someone in the community can help identify her.

According to WPXI, a Walmart employee claimed to have seen the woman committing the act. It was not reported whether or not the employee attempted to intervene.

In a statement to FOX8, a spokesperson for Walmart said the store immediately handled the situation.

“This type of obscene conduct is outrageous and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We’re working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted.”

Fox News contacted Walmart for further comment.