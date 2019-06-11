87-year-old woman crashes car through Ruth’s Chris Steak House

An 87-year-old woman crashed through the wall of an upscale steakhouse Sunday evening after she claimed her accelerator pedal became stuck under the floor mat.

POLICE FILM DEER WHO 'MOSEYED RIGHT IN' TO RESTAURANT, BROKE BATHROOM MIRROR

Ruth Levin was reportedly backing up from a parking spot in front of the Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Parsippany, N.J., around 7 p.m. on Sunday. According to the police report, Levin hit a parked car behind her while reversing her Nissan “at an unsafe speed.” Levin then “proceeded forward abruptly at an unsafe speed” where her car jumped the curb and smashed into the structure of the restaurant, attached to the Hilton Hotel.

Heavy damage was sustained to both the hotel and the restaurant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the report, there was interior damage to the dining wear, tables, chairs, flooring and decorations, as well as structural damage to the brick, glass and metal of the building.

The parked car also sustained damage, though the extent was not reported.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Levin was cited for careless driving, according to the police report.