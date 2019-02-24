Woman complains to cops that she got brown sugar instead of cocaine, police say

A woman in the United Kingdom seemingly thought it was a good idea to report to police that the cocaine she thought she'd bought was actually brown sugar.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland in Craigavon wrote on Facebook Thursday that an unidentified woman called the department because she was "scammed."

"Yeah I paid over [$260] and got brown sugar instead," the woman told police. "Instead of what?" police asked.

"Cocaine," officials said the woman replied.

"Bizarrely," police wrote, the caller didn't want to provide a statement to the department about her alleged theft.

Despite the illegality of purchasing cocaine, the police department warned its followers to be wary of drug dealers as they "care about NOTHING other than lining their own pockets."

Police joked that if its followers had been scammed buying drugs and wanted to be paid back, just give them a call.