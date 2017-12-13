Woman calls 911 over Sriracha dispute with pizza restaurant

Things got spicy at one Seattle pizza restaurant after a woman found out she did not receive enough Sriracha sauce with her order.

The woman called 911 after getting her order, claiming the employees were yelling at her and calling her names.

Restaurant employees allegedly kicked the 36-year-old woman out of the store after she created a disturbance over the meager sauce offerings, according to the Seattle Police Department Blotter.

SURPRISING SRIRACHA FACTS

When police arrived on the scene at 2:15 a.m., officers saw what they believed to be three intoxicated friends rough-housing on the sidewalk outside of the restaurant. However, they quickly realized that the physical altercation was something more serious.

According to reports, a 29-year-old male accosted the 36-year-old woman and her 45-year-old male friend after they left the restaurant following a dispute with the staff.

The 29-year-old allegedly threw a garbage can at the couple, striking the older man in the leg. The police blotter does not explain how the alleged attacker came to be involved in the incident.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Officers were asked to remove the woman from the restaurant by the staff over creating a “disturbance inside when she did not receive what she believed to be an adequate amount of Sriracha sauce.”

The police wrote in their notes on the scene that the woman “kept bringing up” the Sriracha issue as a way to “divert [the] investigation from the assault to her irritation with the pizza parlor and her treatment” by an employee “with the tattoos on the face,” the Blotter says.

Only the 29-year-old who allegedly assaulted the two with the trash can was arrested and taken to the East Precinct in Washington State for processing, but was later released.