Woman attacks customer at supermarket over allegedly not following social distancing rules

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A woman began attacking other customers and employees at a grocery store, reportedly over social distancing rules, video shows.

In the two-and-a-half-minute clip, the agitated woman is seen arguing with a man who claims to be the owner of the Medina Superstore in Birmingham, England, over a person who was allegedly not following proper social distancing rules.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The woman can be heard questioning the owner of the U.K. store as to why he has “a worker like that,” mistaking the customer who was not abiding by social distancing as an employee of the store.

The argument then turns violent, as the woman lunges forward and begins swinging.

Eventually, a bystander appears to try and break up the fight, which has grown to involve several customers.

The woman reportedly become upset when a “male customer was standing in her way, talking to another person,” an employee told South West News Service (SWNS).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The woman started shouting about social distancing and got angry. She actually then left the store but then came back because she thought he was a worker,” the unnamed employee told the outlet.

According to reports, the small store had several people inside at one time, many of whom were not wearing face masks or abiding by social distancing policies of staying six feet apart.

As to what sparked the fight, the Medina employee believes the final straw came after the woman saw someone recording, which may have prompted her to become violent.

“We're genuine people, but when somebody starts throwing punches and starts chucking stuff off the shelves, damaging property, we're not gonna allow that,” the employee added, explaining the woman was kicked out of the store to keep merchandise and other customers safe.

The woman later called the store to apologize, the employee shared.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"She is actually a regular customer with us. This is something that happens sometimes.”

The employee added that the store, which itself contains a post office, could have closed due to the outbreak — and that employees would have been granted 90 percent of their salaries while the store was shuttered — but the workers and management ultimately decided against it, in case nearby medical staff or older customers needed to make purchases or send mail.

“If we close, what are they going to do?”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS