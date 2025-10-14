Woman asks if she's wrong for refusing to pack lunch for 'perfectly capable' husband

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman's kitchen standoff with her husband recently went viral on Reddit — and raised questions about fairness in modern marriages.

In a post on Reddit's 24-million-strong "Am I the A--hole" community, the wife asked if she was wrong for refusing to pack her husband's lunch.

The woman said her husband has long bought his lunch at work — and when the two have difficult conversations about finances, he subtly reminds her she's not helping him with lunch.

But the situation is complicated. The woman said she's a paid caretaker for their disabled child, which takes up most of her time and energy.

"[I] essentially get paid to be a SAHM [stay at home mom] to our disabled son," the woman wrote. "He says that because I am home and not busy, I can pack his lunch."

In reality, the wife said she's far from idle — and does more than take their son to doctors' appointments.

"I clean the house daily. Laundry and dishes daily," she wrote. "Pack lunch and backpacks, and taxi-drive our children everywhere."

"I don't feel that I should be packing a lunch for this grown a-- man," she added. "He is perfectly capable. He's just unwilling and feels that it's my job to do this."

The husband said he does have a lengthy commute — an hour each way. But the Redditor mentioned she never spends money on herself, only on haircuts every six weeks, which she's offered to scale back.

The Reddit community overwhelmingly took the wife's side, with people sharing hundreds of supportive comments.

"You've got your hands full. It might be nice if he packed the lunches for everyone to help take care of his family from time to time," one person said.

"The man is an adult," another chimed in. "He can put together a sandwich and throw it in a bag."

Another wrote, "Tell your husband you're paid to be your child's caretaker."

California-based relationship expert Audrey Hope told Fox News Digital that money issues are one of the main reasons for divorce — and stressed couples need to be open about their finances.

"Marriage is a business deal at some point, and though you might not want to talk about it, it will lead to major conflicts if you avoid it," she said.

She said communication is key and couples need to be open about their values before marrying, including deciding whether men should be the breadwinners and women should cook and clean.

"This way, you are not shocked or surprised by your partner's expectations. Handle it in the light of day," she said.

"If there is a deep respect for the female and her value, then the marriage has a chance."

Once two partners understand their roles and express appreciation for each other, there can be harmony, said Hope.

Even though the Redditor's post seemed to center on a lunch issue, Hope said it's fundamentally about respect.

"It is time for couples to get real about their belief systems about the roles of men and women, and it is time for women to speak up and train men to treat them like queens," she said.

"When she changes and speaks up, then — as he makes the baloney sandwich in the kitchen — he may finally hear her."