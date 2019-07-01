Woman apologizes for viral photo of homeless McDonald's worker: 'I didn't want to hurt him'

A formerly homeless man met with the woman who changed his life by sharing an embarrassing photo of him on Facebook.

When a photo of Simon Childs reportedly appeared on the social network, it appeared an attempt to shame him for sleeping inside of a McDonald’s. Instead, it helped raise awareness for his story and resulted in a community coming together to help a man in need.

COMMUNITY HELPS OUT HOMELESS MCDONALD'S EMPLOYEE AFTER WOMAN ATTEMPTS TO SHAME HIM ON FACEBOOK

Childs was apparently resting between shifts at the McDonald’s when the photo was taken by Luann Cofield. She reportedly posted it to a Facebook group, saying, “Just another reason for me to leave Fayetteville. I was in the McDonald’s in the middle of town and I saw this guy sleeping in the booth, I go and tell an employee that someone is asleep in their booth and her response was “oh yeah, we know hee hee, it’s ok” and I said “not really but whatever.”

But while the photo got a big reaction, it all worked out in Childs' favor, as some of the local residents who learned of his story decided to help out, CBS 2 reports. They arranged for donations of diapers, supplies and clothes for his son. People even donated hotel rooms, and a local restaurateur loaned Childs a car.

“They changed my life in a couple of days,” Childs told WSB 2.

Since then, Cofield has come out in support of Childs. “I didn’t want to hurt him,” she told WSB-TV in Atlanta. When asked if she would ever do something like that again, Cofield said, “Absolutely not. And I would handle it differently. Maybe talk to somebody, talk to them and see what the situation is.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two met again last Friday, this time while Childs was awake. Cofield apologized, but Childs had a surprising response, WSB-TV reports. “I do want to thank you,” he said. “Not for the post per se, but for helping me pick my life up off the ground.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Childs is temporarily staying with someone who heard his story and offered a room. He reportedly starts a new job next week.