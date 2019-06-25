Community helps out homeless McDonald's employee after woman attempts to shame him on Facebook

A woman's social media post about a McDonald's employee sleeping inside the restaurant recently went viral — just not for the reason she expected.

The picture, taken at a Fayette County McDonald’s in Georgia, was originally meant to shame the McDonald's location for not taking action against the employee's behavior. After the photo was uploaded to Facebook, however, it was revealed that the man was homeless, and just resting between shifts.

Simon Childs was initially hurt when he found out his photo was shared, WSB 2 reports. The 21-year-old father told the outlet he's been having a tough time since his mother passed away.

"It kind of hurt to see my picture up there, you know,” he said. “I thought it was something negative and nobody would care about it."

The woman who shared the picture had reportedly posted it in a private Facebook group, with the caption, “Just another reason for me to leave Fayetteville. I was in the McDonald’s in the middle of town and I saw this guy sleeping in the booth, I got and tell an employee that someone is asleep in their booth and her response was 'oh yeah, we know hee, it’s ok' and I said, 'not really but whatever.'"

But while the photo got a big reaction, it all worked out in Childs' favor, as some of the local residents who learned of Childs’ story decided to help out, CBS 2 reports. They arranged for donations of diapers, supplies and clothes for his son. People even donated hotel rooms, and a local restaurateur loaned Childs a car.

“They changed my life in a couple of days,” Childs told WSB 2.

A reporter for WSB 2 spoke with the woman who originally posted the photo, who claims that she didn’t intend to shame anyone and that she posted the image to a private group.