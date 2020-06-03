Coronavirus survivor, 104, jokes that champagne is her secret to longevity

Cheers to no fears!

A 104-year-old woman in the U.K. who recently recovered from the novel coronavirus has playfully credited her love of champagne to overcoming not only COVID-19, but surviving the Spanish flu and two world wars.

Jane Collins is back at The Gables care home where she resides in Derby, England after being hospitalized for the viral disease and reportedly recovering in just 10 days, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

According to the outlet, Collins said she’s doing “very well” and feeling stronger each day.

“I’m still tired but I’m enjoying the cake and a little bit of champagne,” the centenarian said.

Her great niece Sarah Balmforth also echoed that the golden bubbly is Collins’ “secret” to longevity.

Balmforth, 53, works as a nurse and said the family was terrified when Collins was diagnosed with the coronavirus in late April.

“When she was admitted to hospital, we were told to expect the worst due to her age and frailty,” the niece said. “She went into hospital with extreme lethargy and 24 hours later it was confirmed she had coronavirus. She was given superb care and she got stronger and stronger each day.

“It was worrying because you wonder if a 104-year-old still has enough in her to survive, but she absolutely did,” Balmforth continued. “She had an iron constitution and she was strong willed. She loved red wine and a glass of champagne – that’s her secret.”

Collins worked in the health care industry for many years, and in a twist of fate, was once even employed at the Royal Derby Hospital where she fought COVID-19, SWNS reports.

The “fiercely independent” woman has been widowed for about 50 years and continued driving until she was 101. Collins even lived alone until she was 102, before moving into The Gables.

According to her Balmforth, who affectionately calls her great aunt a “second mum,” Collins’ loved ones are not surprised that she has recovered from the coronavirus after surviving the Spanish flu and two world wars in the 20th century.

“She’s always been a strong willed woman. She’s a source of pride for me, she’s as sharp as she’s ever been and still has her wits about her,” the proud niece said. “It’s not surprising at all that she has survived everything that she has, I think it’ll take quite a bit more.

“Jane was always a character. She used to tell me she’d wait for everyone to get into church so she could make an entrance,” Balmforth joked. “And even today, her nails and hair are always immaculate.”