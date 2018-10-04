Wisconsin Taco Bell patron arrested after allegedly stealing fire extinguisher, spraying drive-thru

An irate Taco Bell customer was arrested after he stole a fire extinguisher and sprayed it all over the drive-thru, police said.

When Johnnie E. Rice visited a Taco Bell in West Allis, Wis., on Sunday, a manager observed him “acting strangely and bugging customers,” Deputy Chief Robert Fletcher told Fox News.

Rice left the fast food establishment and allegedly stole a fire extinguisher and windshield washer fluid from a nearby business. When he returned, the manager blocked him from reentering the restaurant.

Rice then allegedly walked through the drive-thru lane and sprayed the fire extinguisher on the side of the restaurant.

The responding officer “observed the drive-thru area was covered in a white layer which he believed to be from the fire extinguisher,” Fletcher said, adding it does not appear he used the windshield washer fluid in the alleged vandalism.

Police noted Rice was cited – not criminally charged – for the alleged incident. West Allis police did not obtain surveillance video of the alleged crime.

West Allis is a suburb of Milwaukee.