Why baking recipes advise adding eggs 1 at a time, instead of all at once

We've all done it, added all the eggs at once. But does it really matter as long as they're all added?

When it comes to cakes and cookies, mixing your batter is a lot like starting a relationship. Imagine you just met the person of your dreams. What would happen if you came at them full force with everything you have to offer? Most of the time it would be a complete mess. However, if you take your time, you can create something wonderful and potentially perfect.

The same principle applies here: If you add all your eggs slowly, it will give everything a chance to get to know each other, mesh together and become one. If you add the eggs all at once, the butter-fat mixture won’t be able to absorb it all and won’t create a nice suspension.

It’s about creating an emulsion

The reason why lies on a microscopic level. It first starts with creaming butter and sugar. If you’ve done it correctly, you’ll have a light and fluffy mixture that is pretty much all fat. Now we know fat (or oil) and water don’t mix, at least not without some effort. However, when we add the eggs to our creamed mixture, that’s exactly what we’re attempting to do. We’re trying to suspend the water in the egg into the fat, scientifically know as making an emulsion.

Almost all of the water in the egg comes from the egg whites. While the egg yolk is mostly fat, it also has lecithin which is key to helping to create our emulsion. Without turning into a science geek, lecithin is the matchmaker that ties water and fat together, as long as you do it slowly and gently.

The result of this bad emulsion can range anywhere from cookies that spread significantly more than normal, cakes that rise lopsided or baked goods that are tough and dry.

Tips for adding eggs

Besides working slowly, there are a few more ways to successfully add eggs to your batters and doughs: