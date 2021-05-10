White Castle’s loyal following made its Orlando opening a success: 'Cravers camped for 48 hours'

White Castle opened its largest free-standing restaurant in Orlando last week, and the city appears to be happy with it.

The 4,567-square-foot restaurant located on 11595 Daryl Carter Parkway is said to be the largest White Castle in the world, according to the famous burger chain. And when it officially opened its doors on Monday, May 3, the area was flooded with an incredibly long line of fans.

WORLD'S LARGEST FREE-STANDING WHITE CASTLE OPENED TODAY IN FLORIDA

"We made new friends in Florida, and re-connected with so many others craving a taste of the Castle. Some Cravers camped for 48 hours to be first in line, and thousands of others didn’t mind a drive-thru line that stretched as far as the eye could see," White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson wrote to Fox News via email. "Thank you Florida. White Castle is here for you!"

Even Orange County’s Mayor Jerry L. Demings joined White Castle for its grand opening, as noted in a tweet that went out last Monday.

WHITE CASTLE HIRES 'FLIPPY' THE ROBOT

Fox News previously reported that The Sunshine State hasn’t had a White Castle location since the 1960s, which might be a contributing factor in the cult following that appears to be present from the Orlando opening.

The restaurant has since employed around 140 workers and pays a starting wage of $13 per hour, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

At some point the restaurant will ramp up its operation to 24 hours, so customers can get White Castle meals whenever they want. But, until workflows are figured out, the location is open between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. EST.

WHITE CASTLE KEEPS VALENTINE'S DAY TRADITION ALIVE BY TRANSFORMING RESTAURANTS INTO DRIVE-INS FOR THE NIGHT

Coronavirus health and safety protocols have also been implemented to keep staff and guests protected from the current pandemic, which includes mandatory face masks, social distancing and enhanced cleaning.

Aside from being a groundbreaker for the burger chain, the new Orlando-based White Castle is located right in the "Theme Park Capital of the World."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orland Resort, SeaWorld Orlando and Legoland Florida Resort are only a short drive away from the White Castle along with plenty of other entertainment destinations.