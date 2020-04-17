When will Starbucks reopen closed stores?

Aside from hours upon hours of "The Joy of Painting," we’ve been relying on fast-food delivery to get us through the day. We’re still kick-starting our mornings with a healthy dose of Starbucks, and as much as we love a latte delivered straight to our door, not all areas have that luxury.

You may know Starbucks switched to to-go orders only and shut down some of its stores in highly trafficked locations, such as campuses and malls. Now, Starbucks has announced the tentative reopen date of June for those closed locations.

What’s changing at Starbucks?

Late in March, Starbucks officially announced it would be closing locations without a drive-thru window. The coffee giant is only doing delivery, pickup and drive-thru orders at the moment, and they’ve updated their cleaning regulations to keep everything sanitary between customer interactions.

According to Business Insider, the plan is to reopen the closed locations and return to regular operations sometime in June.

Here’s what Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson had to say: “With governments, health care professionals, businesses and citizens all working together, there is evidence many markets have in fact ‘flattened the curve’ and are now beginning to see a decline in the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases.”

He says it is Starbucks’ duty to continue serving communities at this time, all while protecting the health of both employees and customers.

The latest plan for Starbucks employees

Beginning on May 3, Starbucks will do away with pay for workers who are healthy but don’t feel comfortable showing up in stores. If an employee prefers to stay at home for a while longer, they’re free to take sick days or vacation days. However, those who do continue to whip up espresso drinks in stores will receive a $3 pay bump all the way through May.

Employees who are at risk or live with health care workers will get “Catastrophe Pay” and won’t be required to work. Both the pay bump and the “Catastrophe Pay” programs are set to be phased out in June. But of course, that depends on the recommendations of health officials.