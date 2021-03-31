Whataburger thanks employees with $90 million in bonuses for 'incredibly hard' year

You can buy a lot of burgers with $90 million.

2020 was a difficult year for most businesses, especially those of the foodservice industry. One fast food chain decided to show its appreciation to its employees with significant bonuses, along with other financial rewards.

In a generous gesture, Whataburger went the extra mile to thank employees for working through through 2020, which the company summed up as an "incredibly hard" year in a statement issued Tuesday. Aside from offering $90 million in bonuses, the company also provided employees with emergency pay and doubled their 401(k) plan matching for the year.

PIZZA HUT TO ADD 'HUT LANE' AT REDESIGNED RESTAURANTS FOR PICKUP OF DIGITAL ORDERS

Ed Nelson, Whataburger CEO, said, "The past year reshaped how we live, work and play, with the restaurant and hospitality industry being heavily impacted by the pandemic and this year's crippling winter storms. We are so humbled and grateful for the loyalty of our customers during this time. And we wanted to help ensure that our Family Members and their families were taken care of and thank them for continuing to go the extra mile to serve our guests with great Pride, Care and Love."

"Our Family Members and guests are the foundation of our success, and we are grateful for both."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Beyond the pandemic, the company also cited extreme winter weather occurring across its 10-state footprint as another challenge employees faced. Despite these issues, the company says it set record performance numbers from March 2020 to March 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We've been helping our Family Members build careers for more than 70 years. From internally promoting our very own brilliant minds to attracting ambitious outside talent, we are committed to providing competitive incentives and great career opportunities in the communities we serve," said Pam Nemec, Senior Vice President of HR and Brand Culture.

"This generation of restaurant leaders is bringing Whataburger goodness to communities across the U.S. while embracing self-empowerment to build and tailor their own leadership paths," she concluded.