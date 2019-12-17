Wendy's jokes about 10-patty burger, but it might become a real thing

That’s a real mouthful… and then some.

In what appears to be an attempt to troll Microsoft, Wendy’s tweeted an image that invoked the newly announced X-Box game console for 2020. While the picture was clearly meant to be a joke, however, it may have inspired an actual movement.

Wendy’s Canada tweeted out an image of a massive, 10-patty burger, which they labeled as “Dave’s Series X.” This is an obvious reference to the XBox Series X, Microsoft’s new game console set to be released for the holiday season 2020.

The post was captioned, “10 patties of fresh, never frozen Canadian beef. This is our dream.”

While Wendy’s Canada wasn’t announcing an actual 10-patty burger, that doesn’t mean customers can’t get their hands on one (well, they can order one, whether or not they can hold something so big is another question).

One user responded to the original post, “OK, I’ll need one of these.”

Wendy’s responded, “Just visit your local store - pick any burger (single, double, triple) and just add as many fresh, never frozen patties you want - and it can be yours.”

Another user said, “I’d gobble that right up,” prompting Wendy’s to respond, “If you do in one sitting, we want proof.”

Yet another user suggested, “Make this a real thing and a challenge if you finish 10 in 10 minutes, you win something.” Wendy’s also responded to this by posting, “If you make your own challenge, take a picture and tag us. We double-dog dare.”

Based on the response, Wendy’s may want to start preparing some extra patties.