Wendy's locations face possible supply shortages as nation's meat supply chain struggles

It might be time to stock up on some Baconators.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, certain supply chains have struggled to meet their demands. These issues are reportedly causing problems for an iconic fast-food chain.

Wendy’s is facing supply chain issues that could cause certain menu items to be in “short supply” at restaurants across the country, WYMT reports.

According to the news outlet, certain Wendy’s locations in Kentucky have not been able to offer their full menus.

In a statement obtained by WYMT, a spokesperson for Wendy’s confirmed that the chain is struggling from “production challenges” which could cause menu items to become unavailable or be in short supply. They also said that the situation is expected to be temporary.

“As you’ve likely heard, beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges," the statement said. "Because of this, some of our menu items may be in short supply from time to time at some restaurants in this current environment.

It continued: "We expect this to be temporary, and we’re working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants.”

Fox News reached out to Wendy’s, but the company did not immediately respond.

Wendy’s is not the only restaurant facing issues with its supply chain.

Due to outbreaks of the coronavirus, several meat manufacturing facilities across North America have closed down, Forbes reports.

This has reportedly led to meat shortages in certain areas. Meat suppliers are also dealing with the loss of restaurant orders and increased demand for safety equipment at their facilities, which has reportedly put America’s food supply chain under immense strain.