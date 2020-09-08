Wendy's employee goes viral for unique voice: 'Thought he was a recorded voice'

Giving Mr. Moviefone a run for his money.

A Wendy’s employee has gone viral for his unique voice, which was captured on video by a drive-thru customer.

The customer, TikTok user Cherokee Chica, recorded herself ordering food at the fast food chain’s drive-up kiosk.

“I legit thought he was a recorded voice when I pulled up,” the TikTok user wrote over the video.

As she is ordering, the person on the other end is heard responding to her order requests with a monotonous tone that sounds more robot than human.

“Honey mustard, barbecue, what would you like as a drink?” the drive-thru teller responded.

As she continues her order, the employee repeats it back to her is the same inhuman tone.

The video ends as she drives after she completed her order. Though she confirms that a human being was taking her order in her caption, writing that the employee is “definitely in the #[wrong profession]” with his talent for transforming his voice.

Of the more than 850,000 people who watched her video since she posted it over the weekend, many were shocked that the man was not a robot.

But the TikTokker was more impressed than anything. She said, the “guy sure did make my day.”

Some TikTok sleuths were able to track down the man behind the voice. He's a Wendy’s worker who also regularly showcases his impressionist work on TikTok under the handle ShadowWielder.