We tried IHOP's new 'Big IHOP Pancake Burger,' and it's fine

Despite receiving backlash for last year’s IHOb promotion, iHop is making another push for burgers. But this time, instead of changing the name of the restaurant chain, IHOP has changed the name of its burgers to "pancakes."

On Monday, the restaurant unveiled its newest line-up of “pancakes” (burgers), including the Big IHOP Pancake Burger, which itself contains an actual pancake.

We here at Fox News got an opportunity to sample this pan-burger-cake hybrid, to find out if IHOP could ever truly become the "International House of Burgers."

But aside from the pancake and the beef and cheese and bacon, this burger is also supposed to come with a signature iHop sauce, although the sample we tried didn’t appear to have much, or any, on it. (Had we been at the restaurant, we could have ordered more, but as this was delivery, our review won't be reflective of a properly-sauced burger.)

The verdict? This particular burger might not be the one that gets people to finally accept IHOP as a burger joint. But in all honesty, it’s fine. It’s a double bacon cheeseburger, which isn’t too hard to pull off. For anyone craving a burger, this will hit the spot just fine.

The big selling point of this item, however, is the pancake, so in order to make the burger more “House of Pancake” appropriate, iHop inserted a pancake between the beef patties. At first, this might seem like a crazy idea — like putting bacon on ice cream. And while it kind of worked, because the sweet and salty flavors combine well, the pancake/burger combo probably won’t become a new trend.

The issue is that plain pancakes generally don’t have much flavor. (It’s hard to imagine anyone ever ordering a plain pancake at IHOP.) There’s a reason why they’re always combining them with fruit or pumpkin spice or whatever seasonal flavor is in at the moment.

Putting a pancake between two burger patties may seem like a crazy idea, but it’s not really adding anything but more carbs to the burger.

That said, IHOP also debuted two other "pancakes" on Monday, for those who may be less excited about having a pancake wedged into their burgers: The Garlic Butter "Pancake," a steakburger topped with Gilroy garlic butter,hickory-smoked bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onion; and the Loaded Philly "Pancake," a steakburger topped with sautéed onions and peppers, melted white cheddar and cheddar cheese sauce.