Watch People Stuff Themselves Silly in Five Thanksgiving Eating Challenges

There's no shame in pigging out on Thanksgiving. It's one of the few days of the year when you're practically required to indulge in the season's most sumptuous foods.

That said, the bloated belly that immediately follows a fall feast doesn't do much for your self-esteem.

But hey, it could be worse. If you had less self-control, you might have eaten another helping of turkey, or another scoop of potatoes, or maybe even a second 63-ounce pumpkin pie from Costco.

Wait, are you saying you didn't eat an entire oversized pie from a big-box retailer? Well then! You're already better off than these folks, who must surely regret eating…

Call us crazy, but that doesn't actually look like that much mashed potatoes.

If the look on this guy's face doesn't scream "regret," then we don't know what does.

In 12 minutes, no less!

This time with half a bottle of Merlot to wash it down.

We're only now noticing it, but the sound of someone chewing pumpkin pie might be the grossest on Earth.