Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Food-Drink
Published
Last Update February 17, 2017

WATCH: Burn Calories The Right Way

By | Fox News
close
Learn Basic Workout Moves, The Right WayVideo

Learn Basic Workout Moves, The Right Way

Ben Greenfield shows how you can do basic workout moves correctly.

Think you know how to do four of the most basic exercise moves?

Chances are, you need to brush up on your skills.

While the pushup, crunch, squat and lunge are standard workout routines that burn calories and tone your physique, they are also frequently done wrong, making them ineffective and potentially painful.

Fortunately, there it's easy to learn to do each one like a pro.

Trainer Ben Greenfield, an expert in fitness, nutrition and sports science, shows how you can master them all without pulling a muscle.

Add some spring to your step and check out his techniques above.