Florida waitress writes uplifting 'Black Lives Matter' note on couple's receipt, pays bill

One Florida waitress recently surprised two customers by picking up the tab and writing a heartfelt note about equality, unity and the Black Lives Matter movement on their bill.

After dining at a restaurant in Gainesville on Sunday, Tailor Stewart and Tellis Baker were shocked to find that the total sum for their meal had been scratched out to $0, Fox 35 reports. There was also a note left on the back of the receipt.

“Black lives matter. I will personally be taking care of your food today. It’s time we stand together,” the handwritten message from their server Hannah read. “You are all beautiful and amazing human beings who deserve the world and more. Equality is key."

“I read it, and literally, I ugly cried. I was not expecting it,” Stewart said of the thoughtful gesture.

“Honestly, it was kind of a shocker especially with everything that’s going on now,” Baker added. “I kind of was just unprepared for it.”

Though the meal was only about $30, the server’s sentiments meant so much.

As the couple exited the restaurant, Hannah and Stewart even shared a hug.

“Despite everything that’s going on, there are still good people out there,” the customer said. “It doesn’t matter what color you are, we are all the same deep, down inside and we all deserve to be treated equally.”

