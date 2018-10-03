Washington McDonald's shuts down following viral rat video

One McDonald’s in Washington state has temporarily closed its doors after a video of rats scampering through the fast-food restaurant circulated on social media, news that alarmed many local residents.

Following the post, management at Mickey D’s at 11012 Pacific Avenue South in Parkland voluntarily closed to clean on Sept. 30, Q13 Fox reports.

According to King 5, Nathaly Williams and her husband were sitting in their car in the parking lot of the Golden Arches on Saturday night when they spotted the rodents running around inside. At the time, only the drive-thru was open.

“People have to know about this,” Williams says in footage she shared to Facebook, in videos that have since been viewed over 185,000 times. “They look like they're having a party in there."

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department soon caught wind of the situation and took action.

"We take this matter seriously and will continue to work with this restaurant to ensure it’s safe for the public before it reopens," the organization wrote on Facebook.

McDonald’s is “stepping up work” with their existing pest control service to address the issue, Q13 reports.