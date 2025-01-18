Washington DC restaurants join Trump's inauguration fanfare

Washington, D.C., is preparing for the inauguration of the 47th President Donald J. Trump on Monday, even as extreme weather has pushed the swearing-in ceremony indoors.

Inauguration Day begins with that ceremony at noon. It concludes with official inaugural balls, according to Destination DC.

A number of restaurants throughout the greater D.C. area are featuring inauguration-inspired specials and experiences to mark the event, they told Fox News Digital earlier this week.

Here are some stand-out offerings at D.C. restaurants.

Pair a burger and fries with Diet Coke

At the Watergate Hotel, visitors can mark the inauguration at The Next Whisky Bar to celebrate one of President Trump's favorites with an elevated twist, the Presidential Stack.

This dish features a gourmet take on the classic burger, paired with golden truffle fries and a bucket of Diet Cokes for the ultimate nod to Trump.

Also available at The Next Whisky Bar is the Presidential Bites Flight, a selection of luxe small plates created to define the occasion.

Savor black truffle sliders with wagyu beef, mini lobster rolls created from Maine lobster, caviar, yuzu aioli and foie gras.

Save room for oysters with caviar, served alongside traditional accouterments, and be sure to sip champagne.

"In honor of this historic inauguration, we crafted a menu that balances playfulness and sophistication, embodying the celebratory spirit of the Watergate Hotel," executive chef Tony DiGregorio told Fox News Digital.

"From the indulgent Presidential Stack to the curated bites flight, every dish pays homage to tradition with an elevated twist."

Enjoy whiskey, wine and culinary bites

At the Salamander Washington D.C., consider booking the "Table 47 Experience."

The special menu for two includes whiskey, wine and culinary bites by executive chef Walter Alvarado.

"Guests and locals alike can indulge in the Table 47 Experience, featuring rare whiskeys, vintage wines and expertly curated bites," Alvarado told Fox News Digital.

"We are also pleased to present our presidential afternoon tea, a tribute to the remarkable legacies of our nation's presidents."

Have a 3-course dinner inspired by presidents

At the New Heights Restaurant in D.C.'s Woodley Park neighborhood, there's a culinary journey through history with a special three-course dinner menu, "A Presidential Feast: Flavors from Inaugural History."

Offered exclusively through the end of January, this meal boasts selections from the official menu items served at past U.S. presidents' congressional lunches.

The congressional lunch is a longstanding tradition held after the swearing-in ceremony.

"Since New Heights opened back in 1986, we've seen seven leaders in office, so creating a menu from the same dishes enjoyed by past presidents is a truly awe-inspiring moment for me," executive chef Jose Molina said.

"Cooking for others has always been my greatest joy – it's why I became a chef – so I couldn't think of a better way to celebrate this history than by giving our guests the chance to enjoy these same iconic dishes," he also said.

"And doing it right here in our nation's capital makes it even more special."

Sip and savor afternoon tea

At Blue Duck Tavern in the Park Hyatt Washington D.C., visitors can sip and savor an afternoon tea from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. the weekend before Monday's inauguration.

The tavern touts that its tea cellar is home to one of the most expansive tea collections in the United States, with over 30 rare, limited-production, single-estate teas.

The tea experience also includes chef-curated food and gourmet pastries.

"Park Hyatt Washington D.C. is adding more noble items, such as lobster and caviar to the afternoon tea menu in anticipation of our guests' expectations for this important event," noted Jean-Claude Plihon, Blue Duck Tavern's director of culinary and food and beverage.