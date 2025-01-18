What’s on the menu for Donald Trump’s Inaugural luncheon?

After President Donald Trump is sworn in on January 20, he will then sit down for a luncheon at the U.S. Capitol hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC).

But what's on the menu?

While the exact details for the 2025 event have yet to be released, if history is any proof, diners can expect to be served a three-course meal featuring a seafood dish, a meat entrée and a dessert – probably with ice cream.

​​​​FAVORITE FOODS OF TRUMP AND HARRIS, PLUS OTHER NOTABLE DISHES OF PRESIDENTS AND VICE PRESIDENTS

As Trump now calls Florida home, it would not be a surprise to see dishes influenced by the Sunshine State's legendary cuisine – or perhaps a dish with a nod to Vice President J.D. Vance's Ohio roots.

In 2017, the last time an Inaugural Luncheon was held, Trump and the approximately 200 luncheon guests had a three-course meal. (The 2021 event was not held due to the coronavirus pandemic.)

The first course was Maine lobster and gulf shrimp topped with saffron sauce and peanut crumble, followed by a main of grilled Seven Hills Angus beef with dark chocolate and juniper jus and potato gratin.

Dessert was chocolate souffle with cherry vanilla ice cream.

The 2017 menu was quite similar in structure to the menu at President Barack Obama's second inauguration in 2013.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

There, guests were served steamed lobster and New England chowder, followed by grilled bison, "red potato horseradish cake & wild huckleberry reduction," and a dessert of "Hudson Valley Apple Pie," sour cream ice cream, aged cheese and honey.

The last inaugural luncheon to not include ice cream as part of the dessert was President George W. Bush's second inauguration in 2005.

At that event, the dessert was "steamed lemon pudding and apple wild cherry compote."

The Inaugural Luncheon was first held in 1897, but its current form began in 1953, says the website for the JCCIC.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"That year, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Mrs. Eisenhower, and fifty other guests of the JCCIC dined on creamed chicken, baked ham, and potato puffs in the now-restored Old Senate Chamber," said the website.

The event is now held in Statuary Hall.

"Often featuring cuisine reflecting the home states of the new President and Vice President or the JCCIC Chairman, as well as the theme of the Inauguration, the luncheon program includes speeches, gift presentations from the JCCIC, and toasts to the new administration," said the website.

The theme of the 2025 Inauguration is "Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This theme "recognizes the Founders’ commitment to future generations of Americans to preserve the continuity and stability of our democratic system of government," said the JCCIC.

Fox News Digital reached out to the JCCIC for details on the 2025 Inaugural Luncheon menu.