Walmart expands Cookshop streaming service, adds new content from Jamie Oliver, Sofia Vergara, Patti LaBelle

Walmart is cooking up content.

The retailer is churning out a veritable buffet of new food content for its Walmart Cookshop streaming video service, including segments featuring cooking tips and recipe demonstrations from stars like Sofia Vergara, chef Jamie Oliver, Patti LaBelle and Ree Drummond, otherwise known as as "The Pioneer Woman."

Walmart is serving up nearly 40 free cooking videos with 22 new episodes via its partnership with Eko, an interactive video platform available on Walmart’s website, according to Eat This, Not That! Episodes include "Perfect Party" hosted by Sofia Vergara and her son Manolo, and "Set the Table" featuring Ree Drummond's hosting tips.

TIK TOK TESTING RECIPE SAVING FEATURE FOR FOOD VIDEOS WITH WHISK

Walmart first entered into a "strategic" partnership with Eko in 2018, with the goal of engaging with customers "in new and more meaningful ways." To that end, some of Walmart's Cookshop content allows viewers to choose which ingredients they prefer in a given recipe, or what type of vibe they're envisioning for an upcoming cocktail party. Customers can also shop the ingredients used in each cooking segment by clicking the "shop featured recipe" link accompanying each video.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walmart continues to compete with rivals like Amazon in the one-stop-shop online marketplace. The grocer last week made headlines for dropping its $35 minimum price for express delivery on food and other household items.

And consumers seem to want more recipe content, specifically. Last month, TikTok announced it was testing out a feature that will allow users to link to recipes they find on the social media platform though a partnership with the Whisk app.