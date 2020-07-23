Waitress stunned by customer’s large tip after returning to work in emotional video

Paying it forward.

A waitress in Granger, Ind., surprised another waitress with a giant tip this week.

Katie Taylor recently returned to her server job at The Pub after being out of work for months.

During her shift, another waitress, Heather Hotrum, stopped by and sat in Taylor’s section, running up a $35 tab. The woman tipped $330 in cash.

In a video shared on social media of Hotrum’s generous gift, Taylor is seen in disbelief as Hotrum counts out the cash. Taylor begins to cry as Hotrum keeps going and explains she has been needing new shoes.

Touched by the amazing gift, Taylor told local outlet WNDU she plans to help others who have been struggling.

“Be the most understanding, the kindest, most generous person you can be because everyone is struggling; and if you are in the position to help others, don’t hesitate to do that,” Taylor said.

The large tip was part of the “Venmo challenge,” a social media trend that tasks people with raising money and then using it to leave generous tips for their wait staff.

“Thank you to those who donated (You Know Who You Are) to this special cause! Servers work their tails off for dollars. She was an amazing server!” Hotrum wrote in the description of the sweet video.

“Thank you Larry Freislinger for recommending the place!! I’m definitely over-joyed to of helped Katie and those who helped, too!!!” she concluded.

The Pub also shared the video, thanking the customer for her big heart.

“One of our employees, Katie, received a special gift of appreciation from an amazing customer yesterday. Just a little reminder to be good to others and give back when you can! Thanks Heather for stopping by The Pub to spread some joy,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.