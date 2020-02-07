Waitress literally stabs co-worker in the back at Indiana restaurant: report

Et tu, colleague?

An Illinois woman has been accused of literally stabbing her co-worker in the back with a steak knife over a scheduling dispute at the Indiana restaurant where they both work.

Sarah Kay Stout is now facing charges after allegedly stabbing another female waitress at the Commander Restaurant in Munster on Jan. 24. The 37-year-old Bradley woman reportedly blamed her co-worker for a scheduling issue when both women were sent home from their shifts during the middle of that afternoon, the Chicago Tribune reports.

According to the outlet, the unnamed victim was standing behind a counter talking to another co-worker when she was surprised to feel a “sharp pain” in her lower back. Charging documents state that the victim saw Stout walking away with a steak knife, and later found a puncture mark on her body.

Police said that surveillance video captured Stout grabbing the knife and making a “jabbing motion” towards the victim.

Stout later told authorities that the act was “not out of malice” and claimed that she asked her fellow server “Oh, did I stab you in the back?” per the documents.

On Jan. 31, Stout was charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon, the Tribune reports, which is a level 5 felony.

On Feb. 6, her bond was reportedly reduced to $2,000 cash surety.

The Commander Restaurant is described as a “family-friendly restaurant that specializes in breakfast, brunch and traditional American cuisine,” according to OpenTable.

