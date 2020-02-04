Massachusetts server stunned by $5G tip left by billionaire diner: 'I was shaking'

This is one viral challenge that can stick around.

A waitress in Salisbury, Mass., was shocked to receive an amazingly generous four-figure tip from a diner last weekend.

TACO BELL MAKES 8-YEAR-OLD WITH BRAIN CANCER HONORARY EMPLOYEE

Jennifer Navaria, who works at Seaglass restaurant, waited on a table of four on Saturday night. The server told local station FOX 23 that she chatted with the guests before giving them their $157 bill.

When Navaria later picked up the check, she initially thought they had left a $50 tip.

“But then when I went to the bottom [with the total], it was four digits, then a decimal point. So that’s when I knew it was not $50,” said Navaria, who realized the customers had left her with a $5,000 tip.

"I was shaking. And it was, like, really unbelievable," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bill was signed by reported billionaire and local car dealership owner Ernie Boch Jr., according to FOX 23.

When interviewed by WFXT, Boch explained he was inspired by the newly viral 2020 Tip Challenge, which was popularized by Donnie Wahlberg on New Year’s Day.

“Donnie, your move,” Boch wrote on the receipt, a photo on Twitter shows.

“Waiters and waitresses, they’re such fine people,” Boch said of the challenge. “It really hit me, and I wanted to do it.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Going forward, Boch hopes others (with the means to do so) will continue the challenge, and stated that the next tip has “got to be more than me. I was more than Donnie; it’s got to be more than me. Let’s keep it going."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Navaria said she thanked Boch personally on Facebook before sharing her story on the social media platform, where more than a hundred people left comments congratulating the server on the incredible tip.