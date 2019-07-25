Waiter slammed for secretly serving virgin drinks to possibly pregnant woman who wanted alcohol

A server started an intense debate when they secretly served a woman they thought was pregnant virgin drinks.

Apparently, the server was waiting on a group of women and overheard one of them talking about being pregnant. When the group ordered drinks, the server decided to sneak virgin drinks to the one woman without informing her.

YouGottaStopThat posted her story on Reddit, in a forum where users get to choose who was wrong in a situation. “I have waited tables for the last three years,” the story begins. “During my shift last night, a group of four women in their late 20s came in. They were a pleasure to have as customers. They ordered four of our house cocktails to start with and then went over the menu for their entrees.”

“When I was on my way back to their booth with the drinks on a tray, I walked by the backside and overheard one of them talking about how she was 14 weeks along,” the poster continued. “When I rounded back, they were talking about the same topic and it was clear to me that she was pregnant.”

At this point, it’s important to note that the waiter never confirmed that the woman was actually pregnant.

“I stood my ground and told her that I'm not going to be responsible for Fetal Alcohol Syndrome."

“About five minutes later, they called me over again and asked for another round,” they continued. “At this point, I started getting concerned, but I took the order and cheerfully said I'd be right back. This time, I went to the bartender and asked him to make one of them a virgin cocktail. He was confused but since he's a good friend of mine, I told him to just trust me.”

HOME RENOVATION UNEARTHED HIDDEN BEER CANS WORTH THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS

At this point, the group kept ordering drinks and the waiter kept secretly bringing virgin drinks to the supposedly pregnant woman without her knowledge. “A few cocktails later (hers strictly virgin) they started getting rowdy, and Mrs. Pregnant Woman was also getting into it,” the story continues. “I figured that since she didn't notice, things were OK. The problem came when I took them their check, and they asked to split the bill at the register. When Mrs. Pregnant Woman got to the counter, I saw her cocktails were marked with (virgin). My bartender had edited each in the system for inventory.”

“It was too late for me to edit them back, so I just had her pay, hoping that she wouldn't look at the receipt.”

Initially, no one seemed to notice and the group reportedly left generous tips. Unfortunately, the woman returned to the restaurant a few minutes later.

“Several minutes later Mrs. Pregnant Woman came back and asked what (virgin) on the receipt meant,” the post continues. “I fessed up that it meant non-alcoholic. She 'blank stared' me for a few seconds and then asked if she had ordered a non-alcoholic cocktail. I said no, but told her that I assumed she wanted one seeing as she was pregnant.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Apparently, the woman wasn’t happy about and “she looked me in the eye and asked me to return her part of the tip. I did so. Then she talked to my manager. My manager took me into her office and literally shrieked at me until hoarse.”

“I stood my ground and told her that I'm not going to be responsible for Fetal Alcohol Syndrome,” the post concludes. “She told me that she was taking me off the calendar until she decided what to do with me. She also informed me that I could get the restaurant in serious trouble for discrimination, and upon examination of my state's laws, she is correct.”

Before wrapping up, the waiter says that, after talking to their parents, they may quit their job, but they don’t think they did anything wrong.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Reddit users agreed that if the woman was pregnant, she was wrong to order the drinks, but the waiter was also wrong for purposely giving her something other than what she ordered. Many people called out the server for not confirming that the woman was actually pregnant.

As one user put it, “she could have been telling a story about something else completely that happened when she WAS 14 weeks along (‘so, there I was in the middle of a board meeting, I'm 14 weeks pregnant and sick as a dog’)…”

Others felt that it was wrong to trick the woman, with one person posting, “the response is to tell her that you are not comfortable serving alcohol to someone that is pregnant and go ask your manager to take over the situation.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Others agreed that they wouldn’t have served the woman, but they didn’t agree with the way it was handled. “While it was a good thing to not serve her alcohol they should have sucked it up and said it to their face that she wasn't going to be served,” said one of the commenters. “Right to refuse service and all that but they handled it very poorly.”