TikTok star uses social media fame to give Cheesecake Factory waitress massive tip

This is one way to make someone’s night.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the restaurant business hard, inspiring one social media star to help two servers get back to work on the right foot.

Lexy Kadey uses her TikTok account to run weekly “Venmo Challenges.” As she describes it, she asks her followers, of which she over 230,000, to donate between 25 and 50 cents. After a week, she takes the money that she received and uses it to tip her server when she goes out to eat.

'MCDONALD'S CHAPLAIN' REVEREND CELEBRATED IN OBITUARY FOR SHARING HIS FAITH WITH FAST-FOOD CUSTOMERS

According to her, the challenge that she ran the week before the Fourth of July was successful. In a post to her account, Kadey revealed that her Venmo account balance was at $1,262.

In the first video, Kadey surprised her waitress at a Cheesecake Factory in Baltimore, Md., with a tip of $628.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The stunned woman responds, “No way, I don’t believe you.” After confirming that the tip is real, the waitress claimed, “You all are going to make me pass out.” She then asked Kadey for a hug.

According to Yahoo News, the waitress later revealed that she not only has one child, but is expecting another. The video has been viewed over 1.6 million times.

Kadey apparently split the money into two tips, as she posted a second video from The Valley Inn in Maryland. When Kadey showed her waitress the tip, things took an unexpectedly emotional turn.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the woman, the previous day marked the six-month anniversary of her mother passing away. She apparently hadn’t been able to take time off of work, but with the tip, she said she would be able to afford a day off.

“You guys are impacting lives that you don’t even know you’re impacting,” the server said.