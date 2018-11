A clever video put together by Brooklyn comedian Riley Soloner and filmmaker David Bluvband called "Food Bands: From A to Z," lists, in alphabetical order, band names based on food. Even more hilarious is Soloner's delivery, where he's usually shoving something into his face.

Fine Young Cantaloupe. Iggy Pops. Veleeta Underground. How about My Morning Jacket potatoes. It's pretty infectious. I am sure you can come with your own.