Vegan restaurant is first in France to receive Michelin star

A vegan restaurant in France has made culinary history for the country.

The restaurant, called ONA, in Arès, France, became the first vegan restaurant to receive a Michelin Star on Monday, when the Michelin guide published its annual French edition.

The restaurant, which is run by self-taught chef Claire Vallée, also received a Michelin Green Star for sustainability.

ONA -- which stands for origine non-animale, or non-animal origin, in English -- opened in 2016, according to the restaurant’s website.

Vallée, a former archaeologist, turned to a crowd-funding campaign to fund the restaurant and ended up raising $12,136. She also had more than 80 volunteers help her prepare the restaurant to open.

After the Michelin guide was published Monday, Vallée thanked her fans and supporters in a Facebook post.

"It's because you believed in me, in this crazy bet beyond my doubts, my anxieties, my fears but also because of our joint work throughout the last four years that today we got our first STAR at MICHELIN GUIDE," she wrote.

According to the Michelin guide posting, ONA has a green terrace with 140 varieties of edible plants that it uses in its kitchen. ONA also uses renewable energy and a compost system.

Though ONA is the first vegan restaurant in France to receive a Michelin star, the guide has previously awarded stars to other vegan restaurants in other countries including China, Austria, Japan, the U.S. and Italy.