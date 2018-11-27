Vegan activists storm steakhouse, are mocked by patrons mooing at them

This is the moment angry vegans stormed a Brazilian restaurant and played recordings of cows being slaughtered as diners tucked into their steaks.

The gang, from Direct Action Everywhere, flashed anti-meat eating signs with "It's not food, it's violence" emblazoned on them and barked out a speech at the Touro Steakhouse in Brighton, England.

But after barging through the restaurant they were ordered to leave with jeering diners chanting “you’re not singing anymore” as they were marched out.

Footage of the demonstration begins with the person filming saying: “This smells horrible, look at all the flesh.”

But as a spokeswoman attempts to give a speech about the benefits of veganism, patrons can be heard mocking her with one mimicking a cow mooing while waiters can be seen arguing with the protesters.

Behind the camera, someone says: “They’re letting us protest but they’re eating the flesh of animals in front of us.”

The protesters remained in the steakhouse for 20 minutes before departing to stand outside.

A spokeswoman for Direct Action Everywhere Brighton said "In a time where we are experiencing mass environmental destruction, largely due to our unsustainable and unethical food choices, it is paramount that we put our egos and selfishness aside and accept that we are all connected, we are all animals.

“We can no longer ignore the suffering and pain we cause. We are not the only sentient beings that inhabit this planet.”

Madsu Sudan Galtam, manager at Touro, said he called the police but officers did not turn up.

It is estimated that the number of vegans in the UK has quadrupled to 650,000 since 2011.

