Dazzle your Valentine with a beef jerky rose 'broquet'

If a dozen roses just won’t cut it for your special someone this Valentine’s Day, consider presenting them with a gift that looks as good as it tastes: a “brouquet” of beef jerky roses.

Ahead of Feb. 14, aptly named retailer The Manly Man Company is touting the floral-shaped bundles of 100 percent edible jerky – touted as a “brouquet” on Instagram – as the ideal gift for meat-lovers everywhere.

Describing the product as “truly are made for that rugged one of a kind, hammer swinging, IPA drinking, duck hunting, beast of a man-animal you call yours,” the beef jerky flower bouquet is available in a dozen or half-dozen varieties beginning at $49. Available in original, teriyaki, hot or mixed varieties, it’s a present that your Valentine is sure to remember.

According to the 1,000 mostly positive reviews on the description page for the “broquet”, commenters say that the treat is truly all it’s cracked up to be.

“I was so surprised when I got these flowers! The presentation is impressive and they taste delicious,” one fan wrote.

“Best gift ever!” another agreed.

